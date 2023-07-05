Abdu Rozik all set to enter 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Left Menu

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is all set to make a cameo appearance in the fictional show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. He will be seen playing the role of a kidnapper.

Abdu Rozik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is all set to make a cameo appearance in the fictional show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. He will be seen playing the role of a kidnapper. While talking about his cameo, he said, "I am super excited for a cameo in my first fiction show ever. My character's name is also 'Abdu' and he is a kidnapper. Ever since I have come to Mumbai, I have done a lot of shows but for the first time, I am playing a fictional character."

"However, I never thought I will play an adorable, trying-to-be-scary kidnapper in my life. The cherry on the cake is that most of my scenes are with the child actor of the show, Reeza Choudhary, and I hope the viewers will love watching us. The entire cast and crew are really warm and welcoming, I had great fun shooting with them," he added. The show revolves around the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that the whole family is preparing for the birthday party of Gungun (Reeza Choudhary), but Damini and Kaveri (Manisha Purohit) are planning to get her kidnapped. And during this celebration, the audience will witness the entry of Abdu. Abdu is also known for his appearance in 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

