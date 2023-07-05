Left Menu

Anil Kapoor extends greetings on World Badminton Day

Actor Anil Kapoor has extended his greetings on the occasion of World Badminton Day.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:32 IST
Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Anil Kapoor has extended his greetings on the occasion of World Badminton Day. He took to Instagram Story and shared a badminton court picture and wrote, "Happy World Badminton Day! Let's rally, smash and enjoy the thrill of the game together. #worldbadmintonday".

Anil is recently seen in the new thriller web series 'The Night Manager 2' which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The 'Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans can see Anil sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

