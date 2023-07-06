ONGC woman director narrowly escapes, son injured after dumper truck hits car in Gurugram

A director of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh Limited narrowly escaped while her son was injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their car on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway here on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in front of Star Mall in Sector 30 around 10 pm when ONGC Videsh Limited independent director Deeksha Gangwar, along with her son Paras, was travelling to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan from Delhi in her official car, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi and the driver of the director, when they reached opposite Star Mall on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, a speeding dumper truck rammed into their car from behind.

''The car got damaged and Paras, son of the director, got injured,'' he said in the complaint.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the accused truck driver in custody, police said, adding Paras was shifted to a hospital.

An FIR was registered against the driver identified as Sahil, a resident of New Palam Vihar, under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station, they said.

