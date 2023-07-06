Left Menu

ONGC woman director narrowly escapes, son injured after dumper truck hits car in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:06 IST
ONGC woman director narrowly escapes, son injured after dumper truck hits car in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A director of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh Limited narrowly escaped while her son was injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their car on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway here on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in front of Star Mall in Sector 30 around 10 pm when ONGC Videsh Limited independent director Deeksha Gangwar, along with her son Paras, was travelling to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan from Delhi in her official car, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi and the driver of the director, when they reached opposite Star Mall on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, a speeding dumper truck rammed into their car from behind.

''The car got damaged and Paras, son of the director, got injured,'' he said in the complaint.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the accused truck driver in custody, police said, adding Paras was shifted to a hospital.

An FIR was registered against the driver identified as Sahil, a resident of New Palam Vihar, under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023