Zee teleplays like 'Gunegaar', 'Court Martial' now available in Kannada, Telugu

Teleplays produced by ZEE, like 'Gunegaar', 'Court Martial', Purush', 'Gudiya' Ki Shaadi' and 'Ma Retire Hoti Hai' will now be accessible in Kannada and Telugu.

South Special Theatre will be aired every Sunday at 2 pm and 8 pm from July 9 on Tata Play Theatre, Airtel Theatre & Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active in Kannada and Telugu.

''Why Kannada is a simple question to answer. Karnataka has a rich theatrical legacy and Kannadigas have deep interest in literature and performing arts,'' said Shailja Kejriwal, chief creative officer, special projects, ZEE.

But, the idea behind South Special Theatre, said Kejriwal, is that as theatre can address universal concerns that are not often amplified in mainstream entertainment, it cannot be restricted to one language.

''So, we decided to make these teleplays, which tackle issues like sexism, patriarchy, gender violence and discrimination, accessible to Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by dubbing them in Kannada and Telugu. People here have the choice to watch plays in their mother tongues,'' added Kejriwal.

