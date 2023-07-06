Left Menu

Riz Ahmed to receive award at Locarno Film Festival

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:05 IST
Riz Ahmed to receive award at Locarno Film Festival
Riz Ahmed Image Credit: Wikipedia
British actor Riz Ahmed will be honoured with a career achievement award at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival.

The 40-year-old actor, known for his performances in ''The Reluctant Fundamentalist'', ''Nightcrawler'', ''Sound of Metal'' and HBO miniseries ''The Night Of'', will be feted with the Excellence Award Davide Campari on the opening night of the festival on August 2, the organisers said in a statement.

The 76th edition of the festival, which will run till August 12 at Switzerland's resort city of Locarno, will also be premiering Ahmed’s new short film ''Dammi'', directed by Yann Mounir Demange.

The short film, which explore the themes of immigration and identity, will be showcased at the festival's prestigious screening venue Piazza Grande on the opening night. It also features French star Isabelle Adjani, Souheila Yacoub, Sandor Funtek and Suzy Bemba.

Ahmed's previous short film ''The Long Goodbye'', which he co-wrote, produced and starred in, had earned him an Oscar for best live action short film in 2022. He had shared the award with the film's director Aneil Karia.

In the statement, festival director Giona A Nazzaro praised Ahmed, calling him a ''brilliant and versatile talent in cinema today''.

''Already with one Academy Award under his belt, not to mention a pile of other prizes, he is the embodiment of a kind of cinema that is becoming better, more receptive, finally able to listen to new voices. Riz Ahmed is the face of a future finally becoming possible,'' Nazzaro added. On the movie front, Ahmed will be next seen in sci-fi romance drama ''Fingernails'', co-starring Jesse Buckley, and David Mackenzie's ''Relay'' with actors Lily James and Sam Worthington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

