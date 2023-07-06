KNMA's cross-border exhibition 'Very Small Feelings' comes to India

After visiting the sixth Dhaka Art Summit in Bangladesh in February, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's (KNMA) ''Very Small Feelings'' (VSF) now travels to India with its over 40 projects, featuring everything from new commissions, historical works, performances, books, archives to several kinds of landscapes.

The ongoing exhibition, fourth in the multi-part, long-term programme 'Young Artists of Our Times' series in collaboration with 'Samdani Art Foundation', Dhaka, seeks to encounter ''the eternal inner child in us and bind us strongly to it''. It features works across a range of media, including a new commission work by Mumbai-based architect duo Rupali Gupte and Prasad Shetty, a participatory performance by Bangladeshi artist Yasmin Jahan Nupur, which is also supported by Bagri Foundation, and Berlin-based artist Simon Fujiwara's new set of works on his character of 'Who the Baer'.

'''Very Small Feelings' is nurtured by a dynamic working and collaborative effort between curators, Akansha Rastogi and Diana Campbell, with the coming together of two institutions in South Asia, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Samdani Art Foundation. For viewers, the exhibition tends to become a space for action, emotion, exploration and reflection, with works of diverse scale, material and content,'' said Roobina Karode, director and chief curator of KNMA.

Renowned author Amitav Ghosh's ''Jungle Nama'', an adaptation of a legend from the Sundarbans which speaks to nature, human boundaries and balance, will come to life through its audio-visual presentation and collaboration with Salman Toor and Ali Sethi.

To further animate the presentation, Ghosh will also speak at the KNMA on July 14 about the climate emergencies addressed in folklore and legends as well as the relationship of a people with their environments.

A video-work by Shillong-based artist Lapdiang Syiem, showcased in the exhibition, connects India and Bangladesh via the folklore of the Shillong's Khasi hill tribes. The collaboration will also feature a presentation by the Anga Art Collective focusing on the memories of village elders in western Assam close to the Bangladesh border, who were forced to abandon their homes as their village drowned in the Bramhaputra river due to erosion.

According to the organisers, many of these works highlight the closeness of Bangladesh and East and Northeast India, through language, shared borders, stories and climate challenges.

''In many ways this exhibition is so much about the power of the oral and storytelling, its joys and everydayness, performativity of telling and retelling stories we know and how they change in each iteration, when the whole being is involved, with emotions, feelings, and intellect,'' Akansha Rastogi, senior curator of programming and exhibitions at KNMA.

Other highlights of the exhibition include a new commissioned project by artist Nidhi Khurana, who will be artist-in-residence inside the exhibition and respond to modernist master Devi Prasad's writing and curriculum-making as an artist-educator.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)