67th annual convention of Indian Travel Congress kicks off in Colombo to "help and support Sri Lanka's tourism sector"

The 67th annual convention of the Indian Travel Congress--one of the oldest travel-related associations in India-- kicked off here on Thursday which is set to chart the vision of the Sri Lankan government to revive the tourism sector in the country after it was hit by the worst economic crisis last year.

The four-day convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) which was established in 1951, is being held with the support of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and the Sri Lankan Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO).

About 570 to 600 delegates, including tourism and hospitality industry experts, tour operators and other key stakeholders from India and Sri Lanka will be joining the convention, said a TAAI official.

The theme of the TAAI convention this year is 'Transcending Borders, Transforming Lives' and the event taking place in Sri Lanka will offer a great opportunity to understand the nuances of the travel industry and discover the beautiful country, the official said.

''We are delighted to hold the convention in Sri Lanka with which India shares a deep historical and cultural connect,'' TAAI president Jyoti Mayal said.

Mayal in her address at the press conference said TAAI was organising the convention to ''help and support Sri Lanka in its recovery'' after the economic crisis last year.

TAAI officials said it is one of the major large-scale events in the tourism sector to take place in Sri Lanka after the COVID-19 pandemic and post the economic and political crisis in the island nation in 2022.

''Our 2022 convention was planned to be hosted in Sri Lanka only, but due to the crisis there last year, it couldn't happen, so we did it in Singapore aboard a cruise. With Sri Lanka playing host to this grand event after the turmoil it went through last year following the economic crisis, shows the island nation is ready to welcome visitors again,'' Mayal told PTI earlier.

''The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of our 67th annual convention. He will also deliver an address to delegates,'' Mayal said.

The inaugural function will take place at the historic BMICH (Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall) in the Sri Lankan capital which will also include colourful cultural performances by a troupe of artists.

A video by SLTPB, charting the vision of the Sri Lankan government to bring the tourism sector in the country back to full business was also screened. High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley will also grace the inaugural ceremony, and address the delegates, the TAAI said.

On the second day of the Indian Travel Congress 2023, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will be present at an event to be held as part of the convention in Colombo, Mayal said.

At a press conference, SLAITO president Nishad Wijetunga said the last year was a ''very difficult'' and a ''very challenging'' time for Sri Lanka.

''Our association with TAAI is an old one, and hosting this event goes on to show how we are bouncing back and how we are recovering after what happened last year,'' he said.

Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman of SLTPB, shared how the island nation's government and the tourism bureau were working to bring the sector back on track.

''We do have a plan in place, and we are going to have a full 360-degree marketing strategy envisioned on the road to recovery,'' he told reporters in response to a query.

In April 2022, Sri Lanka declared its first-ever debt default, the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948, triggered by forex shortages that sparked public protests.

Months-long street protests led to the ouster of the then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in mid-July last year.

