Entertainment News Roundup: Millions vie for tickets to Taylor Swift's only stop in Southeast Asia; Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer'

Updated: 09-07-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Millions vie for tickets to Taylor Swift's only stop in Southeast Asia

After standing in line for 36 hours, Qayyum Lukman on Friday emerged triumphant from a kiosk where he had just scored tickets to see pop sensation Taylor Swift perform in Singapore, her only stop in Southeast Asia next year. When Swift brings her acclaimed "Eras Tour" to Singapore next March, Lukman will be one of the 300,000 fans - called "Swifties" - in the audience for one of the six shows in the city state.

Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer'

Acclaimed film director Christopher Nolan turns his attention to J. Robert Oppenheimer for his new blockbuster movie, taking audiences back to when the American theoretical physicist oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Based on the 2005 biography "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan's biological thriller "Oppenheimer" features a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in the titular role, portraying the man known as "the father of the atomic bomb".

