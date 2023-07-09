Simu Liu says 'Shang-Chi' sequel keeps getting pushed back

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 14:53 IST
Simu Liu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Marvel star Simu Liu has shared an update on the follow-up to his film ''Shang-Chi'', saying the movie keeps getting pushed back ''due to circumstances beyond my control''.

The actor conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Threads account, a new social media app that was launched earlier this week.

A fan asked for an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

''Was told it would follow Avengers. But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control,'' replied Liu, who starred in the lead role in the 2021 Marvel film.

Cretton is set to return to write and direct ''Shang-Chi 2''.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Studios -- the parent company of Marvel -- recently made changes to its release calendar, including pushing back ''Avengers: Secret Wars'' to May 7, 2027. ''Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'', which has the embattled Jonathan Majors attached to the lead role, has also been pushed a year to May 1, 2026. Majors is currently facing assault charges in New York.

Several other Marvel projects are also on hold in the wake of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

In his post, Liu further said he hopes ''to have more concrete news to share soon''.

''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast, including Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

