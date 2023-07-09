Shooting on 'Maharani' season 3 starring Huma Qureshi begins

Filming on the third season of the acclaimed series ''Maharani'', headlined by Huma Qureshi, has begun, the makers said on Sunday.

Kangra Talkies, the production house behind the period political drama, shared the update on its Twitter page.

''Time to bring back the characters you love and introduce new surprises. Maharani season 3 shooting begins! @subkapoor @humasqureshi @amit_sial @sathe_anuja @debu_dibyendu #VineetKumar @jollynarenkumar @dkh9 @veerakapur7 #UmaShankarSingh,'' the banner wrote alongside a series of pictures of the series clapboard.

The first season of ''Maharani'' starred Huma as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar. The second season of the show, which premiered last August on the streaming platform SonyLIV, saw Rani learn the ropes of politics as she is accused of misgovernance and fight her greatest enemy, her husband.

''Let's go!!! Maharani Returns...'' Huma shared on her Instagram Story in an update for season three.

The upcoming chapter will be directed by Saurabh Bhave. The first season and second season of ''Maharani'' were helmed by Karan Sharma and Ravindra Gautam, respectively.

Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

The series also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

