Cary Grant's daughter on rumours around Hollywood icon's sexuality: He wasn't flirtatious with men

Cary Grant had great friendships but his daughter Jennifer Grant says she never saw a hint of the Hollywood icon being flirtatious with men as was widely believed back in the day.Jennifer, who is an actor and author, addressed rumours around the late actors sexuality in an interview with The Guardian ahead of the premiere of Archie a forthcoming series for ITVX about the life of Cary Grant.If youre around your parents a lot, you see them in ways that almost no one else does.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:25 IST
Cary Grant had great friendships but his daughter Jennifer Grant says she ''never saw a hint'' of the Hollywood icon being flirtatious with men as was widely believed back in the day.

Jennifer, who is an actor and author, addressed rumours around the late actor's sexuality in an interview with The Guardian ahead of the premiere of ''Archie'' – a forthcoming series for ITVX – about the life of Cary Grant.

''If you're around your parents a lot, you see them in ways that almost no one else does. And I never saw a hint of that. I think I would have picked up on it – not that I would've cared.

''But I have to speak the truth of the matter: Dad was charming, and he had great friendships, but he wasn't flirtatious with men. A friend of mine sent me a picture the other day of Gregory Peck, my father and Mervyn LeRoy and they're good buddies. But I never got that hint,'' she told the British publication.

Jennifer is Cary Grant's only child. Her mother, actor Dyan Cannon, was her father's fourth wife.

Even if he was interested in men, the actor-author said she hoped he had a good time. ''Perhaps earlier in his life he had an affair (with a man). I'll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it," she added.

Jennifer previously talked about these rumours in her 2011 memoir ''A Daughter Remembers Cary Grant'', in which she pushed back against the gossip against her father, star of Hollywood's golden era known for classics such as ''North By Northwest'', ''An Affair To Remember'', ''Bringing Up Baby'' and ''The Philadelphia Story''.

"I received hate mail saying that I was anti-gay, which couldn't be further from the truth,'' she said.

