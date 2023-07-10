Left Menu

Actor Rajkumar Rao joins UP Police's campaign against online shopping fraud

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:13 IST
Actor Rajkumar Rao joins UP Police's campaign against online shopping fraud
Rajkumar Rao Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has joined the Uttar Pradesh Police's awareness campaign against online shopping fraud.

In a video message shared by the state police on Twitter, Rao lauded the Uttar Pradesh Police's cybercrime awareness campaign and appealed to people to be vigilant against online shopping frauds.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced plans to open cyber crime police stations in every district in the state.

In future, the state police will also invite other actors and sportspersons to join the cybercrime awareness campaign, a senior official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will make the public aware of cybercrime and its helpline in regional languages also.

''Think before you click. Don't let curiosity dent your cybersecurity wIth every keystroke, remain vigilant, guarding the dark forces that lurk on the cyber-highway. Your digital safety is worth the extra moment of caution,'' the Uttar Pradesh Police said on its official Twitter handle with hashtags #MissionGraHAQ and #ConHaiVo.

