Left Menu

CM Dhami says natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting filmmakers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the filmmakers are drawn to Uttarakhand because of the state's natural beauty and he also added that they will be provided all the possible support by the state government for shooting.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:18 IST
CM Dhami says natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting filmmakers
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Prasoon Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the filmmakers are drawn to Uttarakhand because of the state's natural beauty and he also added that they will be provided all the possible support by the state government for shooting. He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting filmmakers to come to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Every possible cooperation will be given by the state government for filming in the state. Whatever suggestions are received from the people associated with the film world, those suggestions are taken very seriously.

Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and a well-known lyricist, met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Monday. He thanked the Chief Minister for establishing the cultural centre in Dehradun. According to him, there is a fast-growing tendency among filmmakers to shoot in Uttarakhand. He recommended that a research centre be constructed together with a cultural centre. Literature festivals and workshops can also be organized in this cultural centre.

He said that efforts will have to be made to take various stories based on Uttarakhand and its art and culture to the international level. The artists also suggested giving subsidies for web series in the state, which would increase the attraction of people associated with the film world here. On this occasion, Sudeep Pandey, Shalini Shah, Praveen Kala, Amit Joshi, Rajesh Shah, Varun Dhaudiyal and Gaurav, associated with the art and literature sector also met Dhami. The Chief Minister also honoured all the artists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023