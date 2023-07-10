Left Menu

Tovino Thomass 'Nadikar Thilakam' starts production

Were thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for Nadika Thilakam will begin on July 11, 2023, he wrote on Instagram.Thomas, who was last seen in Malayalam blockbuster 2018, also shared the news on his social media handles.Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:20 IST
Tovino Thomass 'Nadikar Thilakam' starts production
  • Country:
  • India

Tovino Thomas-starrer ''Nadikar Thilakam'' is set to begin shooting from Tuesday, the makers announced.

The film, directed by Lal Jr of ''Honeybee'' fame, will arrive in theatres in 2024.

Lal Jr on Monday announced the production date of the film and also shared new posters and details.

"Lights, camera, Nadikar Thilakam! (sparkle). We're thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for 'Nadika Thilakam' will begin on July 11, 2023!," he wrote on Instagram.

Thomas, who was last seen in Malayalam blockbuster ''2018'', also shared the news on his social media handles.

''Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom," he wrote.

Thomas will play the role of a superstar in the upcoming movie that also stars Soubin Shabir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal and Madhupal.

It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and GodSpeed. Suvin Somasekharan has written the script while Alby Anthony is attached as a cinematographer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023