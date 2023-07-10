Entertainment News Roundup: Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction; Kevin Spacey is a sexual 'predator', alleged victim tells UK court and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction

Books and jazz memorabilia belonging to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will go under the hammer in a two-part sale in September, auction house Christie's said on Monday. "Charlie Watts: Gentleman, Collector, Rolling Stone – Literature and Jazz" will feature more than 500 lots, with price estimates ranging from 800 pounds to 300,000 pounds ($1,023 - $383,730).

Kevin Spacey is a sexual 'predator', alleged victim tells UK court

An alleged sex assault victim said Kevin Spacey is a "predator" who performed oral sex on him as he slept in the Oscar-winning U.S. actor's London flat, a London court heard on Monday. Spacey is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour before 'Barbie' film release

"Barbie" actress Margot Robbie said she was bewildered by the love fans are showing for the movie before its worldwide release in cinemas next week. The lead star and producer of the hotly-anticipated film about the Mattel doll has been promoting it around the world dressed in outfits that pay homage to Barbie's closet.

