Thalapathy Vijay wraps up 'Leo' shoot

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay has completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil movie ''Leo''.

The project marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster "Master".

The director shared the news on Twitter on Monday evening, posting a picture with the 49-year-old actor. ''And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! #Leo'' Kanagaraj wrote.

Last month, Kanagaraj and his team had unveiled a poster of the much-awaited movie to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie's first song ''Naa Ready''.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits ''Ghilli'', ''Kuruvi'', ''Thirupaachi'' and ''Aathi'', features opposite the actor in the film.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in ''Leo'', which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of ''Leo''.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as "Kaththi", "Master" and "Beast", is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Besides ''Leo'', Vijay has another movie in the pipeline.

In May, Vijay had confirmed that he will be working with filmmaker Venkat Prabu for an untitled movie, which marks his 68th big screen effort.

Prabhu will be directing the film, backed by AGS Entertainment, from his own script.

