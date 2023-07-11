Entertainment News Roundup: Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction; Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction

Books and jazz memorabilia belonging to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will go under the hammer in a two-part sale in September, auction house Christie's said on Monday. "Charlie Watts: Gentleman, Collector, Rolling Stone – Literature and Jazz" will feature more than 500 lots, with price estimates ranging from 800 pounds to 300,000 pounds ($1,023 - $383,730).

Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers

Pop superstar Madonna said on Monday that all of the North American dates on her upcoming tour will be postponed while she recovers from a multi-day hospitalization for a serious infection. The "Celebration" tour had been scheduled to kick off this month in Vancouver. Now, the plan is to start the tour with the European leg in October, the "Vogue" singer said on Twitter.

Kevin Spacey may have drugged alleged victim before assault, UK court told

An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey told a London court on Monday that he believes the Oscar-winning U.S. actor drugged him before performing oral sex on him after he had passed out. Spacey is on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on a dozen charges of historic sex offences against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, between 2001 and 2013.

Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour before 'Barbie' film release

"Barbie" actress Margot Robbie said she was bewildered by the love fans are showing for the movie before its worldwide release in cinemas next week. The lead star and producer of the hotly-anticipated film about the Mattel doll has been promoting it around the world dressed in outfits that pay homage to Barbie's closet.

