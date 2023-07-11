Left Menu

Bihar: 52nd death anniv of folk artiste Bhikhari Thakur observed

The 52nd death anniversary of folk artiste Bhikhari Thakur, popularly known as the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri, was observed in Bihar.Thakur 1887-1971 was a celebrated playwright, actor, folk singer and social reformer from Bihar.An event was organised jointly by the Art, Culture Youth Department of the state government and Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi on Monday evening.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:06 IST
Bihar: 52nd death anniv of folk artiste Bhikhari Thakur observed
  • Country:
  • India

The 52nd death anniversary of folk artiste Bhikhari Thakur, popularly known as the 'Shakespeare of Bhojpuri', was observed in Bihar.

Thakur (1887-1971) was a celebrated playwright, actor, folk singer and social reformer from Bihar.

An event was organised jointly by the Art, Culture & Youth Department of the state government and Bihar Sangeet Natak Akademi on Monday evening. Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary of the department, said, ''Bhikhari Thakur, popularly known as the Shakespeare of Bhojpuri, was much ahead of his time. He had formed his own theatre group and had authored more than 20 plays, including the migration-themed 'Bidesiya'.'' 'Batohi', a musical play on the life and struggle of the folk artiste, was staged on the occasion at the Premchand Rangshala here.

The play narrated his life and the struggles he faced due to caste discrimination and migration, before finally settling down in his village to form a theatre group. Well-known folk singer Sarita Saaz enthralled the audience by singing songs written by Thakur.

Bamhrah said a panel discussion was organised in which Deepak Anand, additional secretary of the department, besides Jainendra Dost, director of movie 'Naach Bhikari Naach' based on Thakur's works, and Ashok Kumar Sinha, who has authored several books on Thakur, took part.

''His plays are relevant even today. The young generation must know about him. He lived the life of a crusader, fighting against the archaic social order. He took to folk art and addressed social problems in the language understood by the masses,'' said Bamhrah.

Anand said that Thakur tried to restore Bhojpuri art tradition in the backdrop of ''cultural disintegration under colonialism''.

''His 'Ganga-Snan', 'Bidesiya', 'Gabarghichor', 'Beti-Bechwa', 'Bhai-Virodh', 'Piya Nisail' and 'Nai-Bahar', among others, give a message to the society,'' Anand added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023