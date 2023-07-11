Jimmy Shergill’s Netflix series ‘Choona’ to release in August

Actor Jimmy Shergill-starrer series "Choona" will premiere on Netflix on August 3, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The heist comedy is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for "Taj Mahal 1989" (2020) and "Ghoomketu" (2020).

Shergill, who has collaborated with Netflix for the first time, said "Choona" gave him the opportunity to challenge himself as an actor.

''I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities. Also, as an audience, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character driven and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop.

'''Choona' gave me an opportunity to play a character that's spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. The story itself is high-spirited, captive and engaging," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

The show revolves around six small-time average joes, fuelled by their burning desire for revenge, come up with the plan of a radical heist.

''Their target - a powerful politician, who has done them wrong. With unconventional tactics and a highly disorganized plan, the only thing that can make this heist successful is fate,'' read the official synopsis.

''Choona'' also features Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

The series is produced by Flying Saucer.

