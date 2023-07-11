Ice Cube to join Dave Bautista in action-comedy 'Killer's Game'

Hollywood actor Ice Cube is all set to star opposite Dave Bautista in the upcoming action comedy film 'Killer's Game'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the film is based on Jay Bonansinga's novel, is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

The film also stars Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella in the lead roles. The action comedy from Day Shift director JJ Perry helming for Lionsgate, which heads into production this summer in Budapest, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Cube will also be seen in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' as Superfly which is set to release on August 2. In addition to starring in more than 35 films, Cube has starred and produced franchises as varied as 'Ride Along,' 'Friday,' 'Barbershop' and 'Are We There Yet?' He co-founded and is CEO of the BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league that is playing its sixth season, reported Deadline. Bautista, on the other hand, was recently seen in Marvel's sci-fi fantasy action film 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' which received positive responses from the audiences. (ANI)

