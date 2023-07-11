'The Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston to be seen on Season 3 of 'FBoy Island'

TV personality Katie Thurston, who was seen as a contestant on season 25 of 'The Bachelor' and the star of season 17 of 'The Bachelorette' has joined the cast of 'FBoy Island Season 3', reported Variety. As per Variety, the series follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they're joined by 26 men -- 13 self-proclaimed 'Nice Guys' looking for love and 13 self-proclaimed 'FBoys', there to compete for cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. The finale reveals who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

Thurston first appeared on Season 25 of 'The Bachelor' as a contestant as Matt James looked for a partner eventually choosing Rachael Kirkconnell. Thurston was later seen on 'The Bachelorette', where she got engaged to Blake Moynes, albeit their relationship ended a few months later. Thurston continued to date John Hersey, another participant, but revealed that their relationship had ended after seven months. The first two seasons of 'FBoy Island' aired on Max (then called HBO Max) in 2021 and 2022, respectively. As exclusively reported by Variety, the dating series was cancelled in December. But in May, the CW picked up 'FBoy Island' for Season 3 and additionally greenlit a spinoff titled 'FGirl Island'.

'FBoy Island' is produced by STXtelevision. Elan Gale created the series, and executive produces for the Year Of Elan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Noah Fogelson, Bob Simonds and Nikki Glaser, who serves as host, reported Variety. (ANI)

