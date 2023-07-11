National Road Safety Short Film Festival invites entries

The National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2023 which aims to raise awareness of road safety and reduce accidents will accept entries till July 26, the Chhattisgarh government said on Tuesday.

The event is expected to be held here in August, said officials. The entries – short films – should be in any national language of India with Hindi translation, pronunciation, and subtitles.

The total duration of a short film should be a maximum of 2 minutes and it should be in full HD (1920x1080) format or higher, said a release by the state government. The primary objective of the initiative is to raise awareness of road safety concerns and foster cooperation among road users throughout the country, with a particular emphasis on reducing road accidents, the release said.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, nearly 1.54 lakh people lost their lives in 4.12 lakh road accidents across the country in 2021. A total of 3.84 lakh people were injured in these accidents.

The festival will offer prizes in different categories, including Rs 80,000 for 'Best Film', Rs 25,000 each for 'Best Story', 'Best Cinematography', and 'Best Actor/Actress'.

The festival will also have a state-level competition. For this, the entry film should be in languages and dialects including Chhattisgarhi, Gondi, Halbi, Dhurwa, Bhatri, Dorli, Sambalpuri, Kudukh, Sadri, Baigani, Kamari, Oria, Surgujia, Dantewada, Gondi, Bhujiya, among others, with Hindi translation, pronunciation. Interested participants can contact the Chhattisgarh police through mobile numbers 9040834734 and 9479191791 for details, it said, adding that comprehensive information about the festival can be obtained from the website of the Chhattisgarh police. The National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2022 was held in Rourkela and Puri of Odisha.

