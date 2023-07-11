Left Menu

Mumbai: 70-year-old woman killed as tree branch falls on her; two hurt

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others, including a woman and a three-year-old boy, were injured when a big branch of a tree fell on them in suburban Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.With this incident, the number of fatalities in tree fall incidents in the city has risen to four since June 28 after the arrival of the monsoon.The incident occurred in Kasam Baug area at around 4.30 pm when the two women and the child were on their way to meet a relative at a hospital.

  Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others, including a woman and a three-year-old boy, were injured when a big branch of a tree fell on them in suburban Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday, civic officials said.

With this incident, the number of fatalities in tree fall incidents in the city has risen to four since June 28 after the arrival of the monsoon.

The incident occurred in Kasam Baug area at around 4.30 pm when the two women and the child were on their way to meet a relative at a hospital. After the incident, the two women and the boy were rushed to separate hospitals for treatment, officials said. Of them, Shindabai Ahire was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital in Kandivali. Another woman, identified as Rekhabai Sonawane (46), and the boy, Rudra Sonawane, are undergoing treatment at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, they said. On June 28, Malad resident Koushal Doshi (38) was crushed to death under an uprooted tree. On the same day, Premlal Nirmal (30), who ran a laundry shop in Goregaon's MG Road, was killed when a coconut tree collapsed on him. On June 29, Rehman Khan (22) lost his life when a giant banyan fell on him in Byculla.

