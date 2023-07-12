Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood studios racing to avoid actors' strike at midnight; Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood studios racing to avoid actors' strike at midnight

Hollywood's major film and television studios and the union representing 160,000 actors were engaged in last-ditch talks on Wednesday ahead of a midnight deadline to try and avoid a second labor strike in the entertainment business. SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, is demanding higher compensation in the streaming TV era plus safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Members have authorized a strike if negotiators cannot reach a deal, and A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have said they are ready to walk off the job.

Berlin Film Festival announces cuts to programme from 2024

The Berlin Film Festival is slimming down from next year in a bid to stabilise its budget, organisers said on Tuesday, announcing a condensed programme and an end to its dedicated segment for local film makers. Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian evaluated the festival's structure following the 2023 edition in February, which was a major comeback for the event after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A century on, Hemingway's prose lures revellers to Spain's Pamplona

The bell tolls - eight chimes. A fuse is lit and a rocket takes off. The pen doors open and out burst 12 behemoths - six bulls and six steers - working their pace up to a gallop, hooves thundering on the cobbled streets. On cue, throngs of white-clad runners begin to sprint. They glance back, ready to dodge the charging beasts' piked horns with balletic moves defying a gory demise. Enraptured onlookers cheer on from balconies above.

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation as strike deadline looms

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors union agreed late Tuesday to call in a federal mediator to try to forge a last-minute agreement with Hollywood studios and avoid a second simultaneous strike in the entertainment business. The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, have authorized a strike if a new labor deal cannot be reached before midnight on Wednesday. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May.

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in prequel's first trailer

Timothee Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp to play Willy Wonka in a new prequel film that looks at how Roald Dahl's fictional character came to love chocolate. The first trailer for "Wonka" was released on Tuesday, showing the 27-year-old "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name" actor playing a younger version of the famed candy maker, discovering cocoa beans, befriending a young orphan girl and dreaming of having his own chocolate store.

Novelist Kundera mixed philosophy, irony to explore human nature

Czech-born novelist Milan Kundera, who satirized totalitarian regimes and mixed dark irony with philosophical musings to explore the human condition, has died, a library he worked with said on Wednesday. He was 94. The author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" won accolades for his style in depicting themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas. He rarely gave interviews and believed writers should speak through their work.

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears

Actor Kevin Spacey told British police he had never groped anyone but said he had had numerous one-night stands with people from the theatre world and might have a made some clumsy passes at people, a London court heard on Wednesday. The Oscar-winner is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies a dozen charges of historic sex offences against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, committed in Britain between 2001 and 2013.

Factbox-Kevin Spacey: What is happening in his London sex offences trial?

Actor Kevin Spacey is on trial at a London court accused of a dozen historical sex offence charges with prosecutors saying he behaved like a "sexual bully". Here are some details about the case and the trial.

Malaysian art studio behind The Last of Us, Spider-Man games plans IPO - sources

Lemon Sky Studios, the Malaysian art and animation company involved in videogames such as Square Enix's "Final Fantasy XVI" and Marvel's Spider-Man game titles, is planning to list on the local stock exchange as early as 2023-end or 2024, two sources said. Reuters could not immediately ascertain the potential size of the initial public offering (IPO) and the current valuation of Selangor-based Lemon Sky, which is also known for its work on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part I and II as well as Capcom's "Street Fighter 6".

Gary Lineker retains top spot in BBC pay list, with 1.35 million pounds

Gary Lineker retained his position as the best-paid presenter employed by Britain's BBC, taking home more than 1.35 million pounds ($1.74 million) in the 2022-23 financial year, according to the broadcaster's annual report published on Tuesday. The corporation, which is funded by a licence fee paid by every British TV-watching household, has to publish the salaries of its top executives and presenters, often drawing criticism from newspapers about high pay.

(With inputs from agencies.)