Decisions made at summit bring Ukraine closer to NATO, says Polish president
A range of decisions were made on Ukraine during a summit in Vilnius that bring it closer to NATO, Poland's president said on Wednesday, adding that there was no comparison between what had been decided regarding Ukraine in at a 2008 summit and now.
"The bar was set high...we raised this Ukrainian expectation that a formal invitation to an alliance be issued for Ukraine," Andrzej Duda told a news conference. "Such a far-reaching decision has not been made, but a whole series of decisions have been made regarding Ukraine, undoubtedly bringing Ukraine closer to NATO."
