Left Menu

Disney exploring options for Star's India digital & TV business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:04 IST
Disney exploring options for Star's India digital & TV business
  • Country:
  • India

Global media giant Walt Disney Co is exploring options to find a partner for the TV and digital business of Star India, according to a highly-placed industry source.

Some initial talks have happened to find a joint venture partner or sale of business, which are currently at a very nascent stage, for finding a right partner for Star India, which is struggling here after a poor show in the recently concluded IPL.

The discussions are happening at the global level at Walt Disney's headquarters, the source added.

Disney India declined to comment on this.

This season, Star India had only TV broadcast rights for the T20 cricket tournament, while the streaming rights was with Viacom 18.

Viacom 18, owned jointly by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Paramount, streamed all matches on its OTT platform JioCinema.

According to experts, this dented the subscriber base of its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Star had lost streaming rights in the high-pitched auction, in which BCCI sold the broadcast rights for the 2023-27 cycle of the IPL for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore.

Disney Star bagged the television rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 got digital rights for Rs 20,500 crore.

Disney's India business consists of a bouquet of Star India channels and OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Star has come to Disney's fold after the acquisition of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Disney is exploring strategic options for its Star India business, including a joint venture or a sale, a sign of strain at one of the premier properties it acquired from Fox.

Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ said Walt Disney has talked to at least one bank about ways to help the Indian business grow while sharing some of the costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023