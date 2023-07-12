Left Menu

Tiger 3: SRK, Salman to take part in mega Diwali celebrations?

Diwali 2023 is going to be special for Bollywood lovers as Salman Khan is coming up with 'Tiger 3' in November. The film will have Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo, making it more interesting for moviegoers.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 22:29 IST
Tiger 3: SRK, Salman to take part in mega Diwali celebrations?
Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diwali 2023 is going to be special for Bollywood lovers as Salman Khan is coming up with 'Tiger 3' in November. The film will have Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo, making it more interesting for moviegoers. As per a source, the superstars will likely take part in mega Diwali celebrations organised by Yash Raj Films.

"It is certain that SRK is in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan. The two superstars came together in Pathaan and it was a celebration in theatres. This time, the two of them are coming to the theatres on Diwali! It looks like a plan is being made to celebrate the biggest festival of India with two of the biggest superstars of the country. Details will be revealed when the time is right because YRF as usual will be tight-lipped about this," the source said. Prior to 'Tiger 3', Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'Pathaan'. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

