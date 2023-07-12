HBO's 'Succession,' 'Last of Us' lead nominees for TV's Emmy awards

Left Menu

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy. The ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Sept.

HBO drama "Succession," the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television's Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show's final season. The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us," which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honors in television. Other best drama nominees were "House of the Dragon," "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Yellowjackets," "The Crown" and "The White Lotus."

"Ted Lasso," another double Emmy winner for best series, will compete for best comedy against "Abbott Elementary," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Bear, "Barry," "Jury Duty," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Wednesday." Nominations were announced in the middle of labor tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony that normally takes place in September. Film and TV writers have been on strike for two months, while actors could follow as soon as Wednesday evening.

"We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said at the start of the nominations announcement. In acting categories, "Succession" stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will face off against each other for best drama actor. Their co-star, Sarah Snook, is considered the favorite to win best drama actress.

Previous Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and star of "Ted Lasso," was nominated for best comedy actor for the third season of the fish-out-of-water story on Apple TV+. First-time nominees Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" and Jason Segel of "Shrinking" are also among those who will compete for best comedy actor.

In the comedy actress category, voters nominated "Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan, "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson, "Dead to Me" actress Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne for her starring role in "Poker Face" and Jenna Ortega of "Wednesday." Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy.

The ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 and air live on the Fox broadcast network. Organizers will decide closer to that date on whether to reschedule, an academy spokesperson said. HBO is a unit of Warner Bros Discovery.

