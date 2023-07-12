Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film titled 'Maharaja', Anurag Kashyap also part of cast
The 50th feature film headlined by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi is titled Maharaja, which also stars filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the makers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming movie is directed by Nithilan Saminathan of Kurangu Bommai fame.Sethupathi took to his official Twitter account to share the news.VJS50 Titled Maharaja.
The 50th feature film headlined by National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi is titled ''Maharaja'', which also stars filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the makers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming movie is directed by Nithilan Saminathan of ''Kurangu Bommai'' fame.
Sethupathi took to his official Twitter account to share the news.
''#VJS50 Titled #Maharaja. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan,'' the actor wrote alongside the poster of the film.
Kashyap also shared the update on his Twitter page.
''Even the darkness fears his brutal politics. Beware, he's coming!! #VJS50 Titled '#Maharaja'. Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan. #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl,'' the filmmaker-actor tweeted.
Though primarily known for his directorial ventures such as ''Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1-2'', ''Dev.D'' and ''Mukkabaaz'', Kashyap's film credits as an actor include ''Akira'', ''Imaikkaa Nodigal'', and ''AK vs AK''. ''Maharaja'' is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, respectively. ''The filming has been completed and the post-production work is in its final stage,'' the makers said in a statement. The movie also stars Mamta Mohandas and Natty (Natraj).
