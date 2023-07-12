Left Menu

Emmys 2023: 'Succession' scores 27 nominations, fans elated

The wait is finally over. The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are out and 'Succession' is dominating.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:52 IST
Succession (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

The wait is finally over. The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are out and 'Succession' is dominating. As per Variety, HBO's shows 'Succession', 'The Last of Us', and 'The White Lotus' represent the three most-nominated shows of the year.

The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. The update has left fans excited.

"Well deserved," a social media user wrote. "Succession is the best show ever," another one wrote.

'The Last of Us' was second with 24 total nominations, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' was third with 23 nominations, which includes five nominations in the best supporting actress in a drama category.

The final season of 'Ted Lasso' came in fourth with 21 nominations, while the final season of Prime Video's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' nabbed 14. Season 1 of the hit FX/Hulu series "The Bear" broke into the race with 13 nominations, while the Netflix series 'Beef' and 'Dahmer' nabbed the same number. Netflix also picked up 12 nominations for the hit series 'Wednesday', including best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for star Jenna Ortega, Variety reported.

Other shows with at least five nominations include the final season of 'Barry' (11 nominations), 'Only Murders in the Building' (11 nominations), the final season of 'Better Call Saul' (7 nominations), and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (5 nominations). Emmys 2023 is set to air on September 18th. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

