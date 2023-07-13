Left Menu

“I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” says Tom Holland

Tom Holland said that he loves filmmaking but somewhere he feels that the entertainment industry is not meant for him, reported Page Six.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:36 IST
“I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me,” says Tom Holland
Tom Holland (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Holland said that he loves filmmaking but somewhere he feels that the entertainment industry is not meant for him, reported Page Six. "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me," the British actor said on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast.

The 27-year-old actor added, "The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it," according to Page Six. Holland continued, "But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

"Today, doing this [podcast] is a very rare thing for me to do," he added, noting that Shetty's platform felt like a "safe space" for him to be vulnerable, reported Page Six. Holland further said that several of his friends have "lost themselves" in the entertainment industry, and he is afraid that it may also happen to him.

"I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is 'Don't lose yourself,'" said Holland, who is dating "Euphoria" star Zendaya. "I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore, because they've lost themselves to this business."

He continued, "I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it's my friends. It's my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs." "Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that's the stuff that I should protect," reported Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023