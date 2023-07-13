Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for international business
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Edtech company Byju's has appointed upGrad's former top boss Arjun Mohan as its CEO for international business, according to sources.
Byju Raveendran will remain as group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources confirmed to PTI.
Byju's declined to comment on the development.
Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before moving on to join Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its Chief Executive Officer for India.
He resigned from upGrad in December last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan
- Byju Raveendran
- Byju
- India
- Mrinal Mohit
- Arjun Mohan
- Edtech
- Byju's
- Ronnie Screwvala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Team India to play three T20Is against Ireland in August
"India-Pakistan semifinal match at Eden Gardens would be a dream": CAB chief Snehasish Ganguly
SAFF Championship: India, Kuwait play out 1-1 draw, Anwar Ali spoils Blue Tigers' party
EXCLUSIVE-Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup - sources
FEATURE-How can India's women-led startups beat gender funding gap?