Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for international business

13-07-2023
Edtech company Byju's has appointed upGrad's former top boss Arjun Mohan as its CEO for international business, according to sources.

Byju Raveendran will remain as group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources confirmed to PTI.

Byju's declined to comment on the development.

Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before moving on to join Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its Chief Executive Officer for India.

He resigned from upGrad in December last year.

