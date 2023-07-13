Anupam Kher announces his next film, billed as 'India's biggest multi language fantasy'
Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday announced his 539th movie, which he described as Indias biggest multi language fantasy film.The 68-year-old actor took to Instagram to share details about the upcoming project.My 539th film is But certainly Indias biggest multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well.
- Country:
- India
Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday announced his 539th movie, which he described as ''India's biggest multi language fantasy film''.
The 68-year-old actor took to Instagram to share details about the upcoming project.
''My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India's biggest multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well. ''The makers will announce the details on 24th of August! In the meantime you can share your guesses with me!!!'' Kher wrote.
The actor posted his first look from the currently untitled film, which shows him wearing ethnic attire and jewellery, holding a staff in his hand, and sitting on a throne flanked by massive gold snakes.
Kher is also set to play Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in a separate project.
He was last seen in the spy thriller ''IB71''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rabindranath Tagore
- India
- Kher
- Nobel
- Anupam Kher
ALSO READ
Team India to play three T20Is against Ireland in August
"India-Pakistan semifinal match at Eden Gardens would be a dream": CAB chief Snehasish Ganguly
SAFF Championship: India, Kuwait play out 1-1 draw, Anwar Ali spoils Blue Tigers' party
EXCLUSIVE-Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in syrup - sources
FEATURE-How can India's women-led startups beat gender funding gap?