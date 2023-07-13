Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up shooting for 'Citadel'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished shooting for the spy drama 'Citadel'.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished shooting for the spy drama 'Citadel'. On Thursday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a happy selfie from her car.

"13th of July..Will always be a special special day..And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia," she captioned the post. Created by Raj and DK,  the action-packed series also stars Varun Dhawan.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Varun's 'Citadel' will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Varun and Samantha met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia.

On 'Citadel', Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO." Besides 'Citadel', Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. (ANI)

