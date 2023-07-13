Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan join 'Tron: Ares' cast

''The Yellowjackets'' actor Sarah Desjardins and Cameron Monaghan of ''Shameless'' fame are the latest additions to the ensemble cast of ''Tron: Ares'', Disney's third installment in the ''Tron'' film franchise.

Desjardins and Monaghan join already announced cast members Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jodie Turner-Smith in the new movie, reported entertainment website Deadline.

Filmmaker Joachim Ronning, best known for ''Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'', will direct ''Tron: Ares'' from Jesse Wingutow and Jack Thorne's script.

''Tron'', the first film in the sci-fi action-adventure series, was released in 1982. It starred Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a video game creator who is sucked into the software world of a mainframe computer where he interacts with programs to escape.

The second chapter ''Tron: Legacy'', directed by Joseph Kosinski (''Top Gun: Maverick''), hit the screens in 2010 and starred Bridges alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

''Tron: Ares'' will feature Leto as Ares, the manifestation of a program that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world.

The production on the film is expected to begin next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)