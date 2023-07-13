Left Menu

“Audiences will enjoy watching Prajapati Dwiwedi”: Manav Kaul talks about his role in ‘Trial Period’

Actor Manav Kaul who is all excited about his upcoming film ‘Trial Period’ shared his experience of playing a father on rent in the movie.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:49 IST
Manav Kaul's Trial Period poster (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manav Kaul who is all excited about his upcoming film ‘Trial Period’ shared his experience of playing a father on rent in the movie. Written and directed by Aleya Sen, 'Trial Period', the film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul - who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Sharing his experience, Manav said in a statement, “Trial Period is a very special film for me.  Its a roller coaster emotional drama which will make you laugh at one minute while it will also make your eyes moist another moment. Audiences will enjoy watching Prajapati Dwiwedi, a father on rent, as much as I enjoyed while playing it. I was sold to the belief of Aleya Sen (Director), when she narrated me the script, I submitted myself fully to her vision. I was fully invested in the character as much as Aleya had visioned me of playing a father on Trial Period. I’m eagerly looking forward to all the love that’s going to come our way in the future." Recently, the actor unveiled the romantic track ‘Dheere’.

Taking to Instagram, Manav treated fans with soulful song titled ‘Dheere’ and captioned it, “This is my most favourite song.... Tell me how you feel. Song aisa ho that people fall in love with ..not so #Dheere. Song OUT NOW on #PanoramaMusic YouTube Channel. #TrialPeriod arriving on 21 July only on #JioCinema.” Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz are also a part of the film, which will be out on Jio Cinema on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

