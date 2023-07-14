Entertainment News Roundup: Motor racing-Formula One's Netflix effect filtering down to schools; Hollywood actors to strike at midnight, join writers on picket lines and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Formula One's Netflix effect filtering down to schools

Organisers of the 'F1 in Schools' competition say the Netflix 'Drive to Survive' effect is reaching the classroom with a record number of teams entered in this year's finals in Singapore in September. The global not-for-profit programme, which aims to encourage students into science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, offers university scholarships and future work opportunities with F1 teams.

Hollywood actors to strike at midnight, join writers on picket lines

Hollywood actors will go on strike at midnight on Thursday after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies. Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout, delivering another blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business.

Disney wants to keep ESPN, could offload some traditional TV assets - Iger

Walt Disney wants to keep ESPN and will look for strategic partners to form a joint venture or buy a stake in the sports network to help take it directly to consumers, CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday in an interview to CNBC. Speaking for the first time since Disney extended his contract until the end of 2026 on Wednesday, Iger also hinted that the company could sell some of its traditional TV assets that have struggled for years due to the rise of streaming services.

Union fears Hollywood actors' digital doubles could live on 'for one day's pay'

Like a plot from the anthology television series "Black Mirror," the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used "for the rest of eternity." The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.

Factbox-Key nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

Factbox-Kevin Spacey: What is happening in his London sex offences trial?

Actor Kevin Spacey is on trial at a London court accused of a dozen historical sex offence charges with prosecutors saying he behaved like a "sexual bully". Here are some details about the case and the trial.

Kevin Spacey tells UK court 'world exploded' after sex assault claim

Kevin Spacey fought back tears as he told a London court on Thursday how his "world exploded" when he was first accused of sexual assault. The two-time Oscar-winning actor is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court on a dozen charges of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were in their 20s and 30s.

Lisa Marie Presley died of small bowel obstruction - coroner

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died of a small bowel obstruction as a delayed consequence of bariatric weight loss surgery, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported on Friday, six months after she died. Presley, a singer and songwriter in her own right, had been taken to hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She died on Jan. 12.

Explainer-Hollywood actors' strike: How will it hit TV shows and movies?

Thousands of Hollywood film and television actors voted to strike on Thursday, joining writers who walked off the job 11 weeks ago. How will a walkout by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) affect viewers' favorite shows and movies? Which films and television shows would be hit?

HBO's 'Succession,' 'Last of Us' lead nominees for TV's Emmy awards

HBO drama "Succession," the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family's media empire, led the nominees for television's Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show's final season. Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced as Hollywood was in the throes of labor tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date. Film and TV writers walked off the job two months ago, and actors may strike as soon as Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)