Left Menu

Maha: Underprivileged women, others learn art of weaving Himroo fabric in Aurangabad

A group comprising underprivileged and divorced women is being imparted training in the art of weaving traditional Himroo fabric in Maharashtras Aurangabad city to enable them to earn a living by learning this skill.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:22 IST
Maha: Underprivileged women, others learn art of weaving Himroo fabric in Aurangabad
  • Country:
  • India

A group comprising underprivileged and divorced women is being imparted training in the art of weaving traditional Himroo fabric in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city to enable them to earn a living by learning this skill. Himroo is a fabric made of silk and cotton and its origin in Aurangabad can be traced back to medieval India.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and a city-based family involved in this traditional art of Himroo weaving have joined hands to offer this two-month long course.

''The art of Himroo weaving was brought to Aurangabad during the period of Mohammed Bin Tughlaq when he shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad (14 km from Aurangabad). This art went on to become one of the identities of the city. But powerlooms hit this hand weaving craft,'' Imran Qureshi, the owner of a Himroo cloth factory located in Nawabpura area, told PTI. ''SIDBI, INTACH's Aurangabad chapter and our factory came together to offer training in the art of weaving Himroo shawls. A total of 17 participants, including 13 underprivileged and divorced women as well as four men, are learning this art during this programme that began 10 days ago,'' he said. Himroo fabric is famous in foreign countries, including Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Qureshi said, adding that tourists visit Aurangabad to buy hand-woven Himroo shawls or scarves. By learning this art, they can earn for themselves, he said.

Maheveesh, a woman participant, said, ''We had heard a lot about this art, but never got a chance to learn it. I am now learning it with others and I wish to start a business after this training programme gets over.'' Another participant Deepak Karke said he always wanted to learn Himroo fabric weaving. He also said that he plans to start a business after the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023