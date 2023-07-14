Maha: Underprivileged women, others learn art of weaving Himroo fabric in Aurangabad

A group comprising underprivileged and divorced women is being imparted training in the art of weaving traditional Himroo fabric in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city to enable them to earn a living by learning this skill. Himroo is a fabric made of silk and cotton and its origin in Aurangabad can be traced back to medieval India.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and a city-based family involved in this traditional art of Himroo weaving have joined hands to offer this two-month long course.

''The art of Himroo weaving was brought to Aurangabad during the period of Mohammed Bin Tughlaq when he shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad (14 km from Aurangabad). This art went on to become one of the identities of the city. But powerlooms hit this hand weaving craft,'' Imran Qureshi, the owner of a Himroo cloth factory located in Nawabpura area, told PTI. ''SIDBI, INTACH's Aurangabad chapter and our factory came together to offer training in the art of weaving Himroo shawls. A total of 17 participants, including 13 underprivileged and divorced women as well as four men, are learning this art during this programme that began 10 days ago,'' he said. Himroo fabric is famous in foreign countries, including Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Qureshi said, adding that tourists visit Aurangabad to buy hand-woven Himroo shawls or scarves. By learning this art, they can earn for themselves, he said.

Maheveesh, a woman participant, said, ''We had heard a lot about this art, but never got a chance to learn it. I am now learning it with others and I wish to start a business after this training programme gets over.'' Another participant Deepak Karke said he always wanted to learn Himroo fabric weaving. He also said that he plans to start a business after the session.

