Mohanlal watches Wimbledon match in London

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal enjoyed a day out in London as he watched the Wimbeldon women's singles semi-final match. The cinema icon dressed in a blue formal suit for his outing and shared pictures from the match on his Twitter page. ''Wimbledon,'' the 63-year-old wrote. Mohanlal was accompanied by Disney Star executive K Madhavan. The two watched the women's singles semi-final between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova. The star also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat. Mohanlal is working on multiple projects, including his directorial debut ''Barroz'', Lijo Jose Pellissery's ''Malaikottai Vaaliban'', Prithviraj Sukumaran's "Lucifer 2: Empuraan", Jeethu Joseph's ''Ram'' and "Vrushabha".

