Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner welcome second child

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, have become parents to their second child.Kushner, 38, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of their new born.Welcome to the world, he captioned the photo. Kushner and Kloss got married in 2018 and became parents to their first child, son Levi Joseph, in 2021.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:51 IST
Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, have become parents to their second child.

Kushner, 38, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of their new born.

''Welcome to [the world],'' he captioned the photo. Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson congratulated the duo on the arrival of their new baby.

Kloss, 30, announced in May that she is pregnant with her second baby while attending Met Gala. Kushner and Kloss got married in 2018 and became parents to their first child, son Levi Joseph, in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

