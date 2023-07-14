Yuva Kabaddi Series Empowers Young Players, Becomes India's Second-Largest Sports Tournament

-Fifth edition ongoing at Mysore from June 17 to July 19 -Country's second-largest sports tournament, Yuva Kabaddi Series, with 496 matches played in 12 months -Yuva Kabaddi Series gave a platform to 1051 young players from across the country -Yuva Kabaddi Series is here to create a kabaddi revolution New Delhi (India), July 14: Chants of 'Kabaddi, Kabaddi, Kabaddi' reverberate through the stadium as hundreds of young enthusiasts of India's native sport cheer enthusiastically for their favourite players. Something similar happens when the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) is organized nationwide.

This series encourages youth from every corner of the country towards the game of Kabaddi. And provides an impressive platform through which young Kabaddi players earn their livelihood. As India's first year-long tournament, the Yuva Kabaddi Series has become the second-largest sports tournament in the country. The Summer Edition of the YKS 2023 is ongoing from June 17 to July 19 in Mysore, Karnataka. Matches can be watched exclusively on FanCode. Two more editions have also been planned for this year.

Launched in 2022, the series has showcased the highest quality kabaddi with 1051 youth players, 47 coaches, over 496 matches, and fair play ensured by 130 officials. Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, laid its foundation stone along with well-known TV presenter, sports commentator Suhail Chandhok. The main objective of this series is to provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent within an extremely competitive framework of the most talented Kabaddi players from across the nation and, eventually, other parts of the globe.

Yuva Kabaddi Series has had 16 states participate and provided an opportunity to young players to earn a means of livelihood through sport much earlier than ever before. Along with this, 65.71 per cent of the total expenditure of the tournament is being spent directly on the community, including Kabaddi players, coaches, officials and state associations.

