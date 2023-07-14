“Kindness can never go out of style”: Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur starring in Bumble’s ‘Kindness is sexy’ campaign gets candid about the importance of kindness in a relationship When it comes to dating and relationships, there has been a significant change in how people perceive what makes someone desirable and attractive. Popular dating app, Bumble’s new global campaign, titled Kindness is Sexy starring actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, comes at a time when singles in India are more focused on kindness as a key element of their dating decisions.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur emphasises on the importance of being empathetic and kind, “I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with”. Kindness goes beyond being nice. In Bumble’s new content, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen exploring modern online dating as he redefines stereotypical tropes of ‘sexy’ through the lens of different facets of ‘kindness’ in a relationship—from respect, vulnerability to empathy. Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, he shares, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It's one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society - the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships.” Speaking on how kindness is attractive and important now more than ever, he shares, ''Sometimes we just go along with certain behaviours because everyone else is doing it. But here's the thing, just because everyone does it, doesn't make it right. Kindness goes beyond just being decent, it’s also vulnerability and empathy — all of which are so important to build healthy relationships. Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind! And I think kindness is sexy and will always be.” Excited to team up with Bumble, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor stars in new content, slated to launch next week, that leverages a playful, humourous twist in the end which shows how kindness is sexy and goes a long way in making meaningful connections.

