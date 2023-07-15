Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike

The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s much-awaited film ‘Deadpool 3’ has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:54 IST
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike
Still from Deadpool 3 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's much-awaited film 'Deadpool 3' has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Sources confirmed the pause with Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

The Marvel pic is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike. The news came just a few days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories. In the picture, Ryan could be seen walking alongside a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow.

Jackman joins the 'Deadpool' franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from 'X-Men' to 'Logan'. The first look emerged on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra after playing the character in 2003's 'Daredevil'. Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel. Plot details remain under wraps, as per Deadline.

'Deadpool 3' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023