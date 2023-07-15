Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi concludes filming for 'Main Atal Hoon'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 12:50 IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday said he has finished shooting for ''Main Atal Hoon'', based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, is directing the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Taking to Instagram, Tripathi shared a video from the last day of the shooting and said he is fortunate to have portrayed Vajpayee on the big screen.

''This 'Atal' journey will be remembered forever! I consider myself fortunate to have realized the personality aspect of a great personality like 'Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee' ji on the big screen,'' the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, ''Main Atal Hoon'' will hit theatres in December.

Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma serve as co-producers on the movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

