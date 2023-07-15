Left Menu

Check out Disha Patani's adorable wish for her brother

On the occasion of her brother Suryansh Patani's birthday, actor Disha Patani dropped a sweet wish for him.

Actor Disha Patani and her brother (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On her brother Suryansh Patani's birthday, actor Disha Patani dropped a sweet wish for him. Taking to Instagram Story, Disha posted a picture with his "little one."

In the image, the brother-sister duo can be seen smiling. "Happy b'day my little one. I love (red heart emoji) you," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in action-packed 'Yodha'. The film will hit the theatres on December 15 this year.

Sharing the release date, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and wrote, "Re-feuled and ready to soar #YODHA- the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15 December 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles." This is the third time the release date of 'Yodha' has been pushed forward.Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15.

Now the makers have decided to release their film on December 15. Disha also has 'Project K' in her kitty. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (ANI)

