Left Menu

Maha: Woman, 8-year-old son die in Bhayander; police suspect poisoning

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 16:07 IST
Maha: Woman, 8-year-old son die in Bhayander; police suspect poisoning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her eight-year-old son died of suspected poisoning in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a housing society in Murde area on Friday night, an official said.

The woman's husband came home at night and found the door locked from inside and there was no response despite repeated knocks, he said.

The man then broke down the door and found his wife Kavita Chavan, son Rohit and brother Shyam lying unconscious, the official said.

The trio were rushed to a hospital, where the child was declared brought dead, while Kavita died during treatment this morning and Shyam is recuperating, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said, adding that the police have collected food samples from the house and sent them for analysis. The police are probing to find out if this was a case of food poisoning or there is any other cause for the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023