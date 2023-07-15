Maha: Woman, 8-year-old son die in Bhayander; police suspect poisoning

A woman and her eight-year-old son died of suspected poisoning in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a housing society in Murde area on Friday night, an official said.

The woman's husband came home at night and found the door locked from inside and there was no response despite repeated knocks, he said.

The man then broke down the door and found his wife Kavita Chavan, son Rohit and brother Shyam lying unconscious, the official said.

The trio were rushed to a hospital, where the child was declared brought dead, while Kavita died during treatment this morning and Shyam is recuperating, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said, adding that the police have collected food samples from the house and sent them for analysis. The police are probing to find out if this was a case of food poisoning or there is any other cause for the deaths.

