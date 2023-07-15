Entertainment News Roundup: Exclusive-Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers for content checks; Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Exclusive-Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers for content checks

India has told Netflix, Disney and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online, according to a government document and sources. The proposal was delivered to the streaming platforms at a June 20 meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The streaming companies, also referred to as OTT platforms, objected and no decision was reached, according to government minutes of the talks and an industry source who attended.

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

Jung Kook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, officially launched on Friday his solo career with the release of single "Seven", a track also featuring American rapper Latto. BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service in South Korea, but other members are continuing to carry out solo projects and concerts.

Kevin Spacey tells London court sexual assault accusation is 'absolute bollocks'

Kevin Spacey described an allegation he grabbed a man's crotch as "absolute bollocks" on Friday, in combative exchanges with prosecutors at the Oscar-winning actor's sexual assault trial. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court to 12 charges of sexual offences allegedly committed against four men in Britain between 2001 and 2013.

Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Without trailers, ads or any promotion at all, the likely final film by Oscar-winning Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki opened in Japan on Friday, with early viewers saying the lack of information made the experience more exciting. Miyazaki, now 82 and known for a long roster of films including Academy Award winner "Spirited Away," called a press conference a decade ago to say he was too tired to make another full-length feature film and was retiring.

Disney wants to keep ESPN, could offload some traditional TV assets - Iger

Walt Disney wants to keep ESPN and will look for strategic partners to form a joint venture or buy a stake in the sports network to help take it directly to consumers, CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday in an interview to CNBC. Speaking for the first time since Disney extended his contract until the end of 2026 on Wednesday, Iger also hinted that the company could sell some of its traditional TV assets that have struggled for years due to the rise of streaming services.

Black Mirror: Actors and Hollywood battle over AI digital doubles

Like a plot from the anthology television series "Black Mirror," the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used "for the rest of eternity." The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.

'Pay up!:' Hollywood actors, writers team on picket lines

Striking Hollywood actors joined film and television writers on picket lines for the first time in 63 years on Friday, cheering and chanting outside major studios with calls for higher streaming-era pay and curbs on use of artificial intelligence. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers' walkout that started on May 2, increasing the pressures facing the multibillion-dollar media industry as it struggles with seismic changes to its business.

Kevin Spacey tells UK court 'world exploded' after sex assault claim

Kevin Spacey fought back tears as he told a London court on Thursday how his "world exploded" when he was first accused of sexual assault. The two-time Oscar-winning actor is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court on a dozen charges of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were in their 20s and 30s.

Lisa Marie Presley died of small bowel obstruction - coroner

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died of a small bowel obstruction as a delayed consequence of bariatric weight loss surgery, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported on Friday, six months after she died. Presley, a singer and songwriter in her own right, had been taken to hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She died on Jan. 12.

