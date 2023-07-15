Left Menu

LG inaugurates two multipurpose cinema halls in north Kashmir

Cinema halls made a return to north Kashmir after three decades as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara towns of the union territory.Similar theatres were inaugurated by the LG in Shopian and Pulwama districts, while a private company set up the valleys first multiplex in Srinagar city last year.In yet another historic first after abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara, an official spokesman said.He said cinema has returned to Baramulla after more than three decades.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:55 IST
LG inaugurates two multipurpose cinema halls in north Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Cinema halls made a return to north Kashmir after three decades as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara towns of the union territory.

Similar theatres were inaugurated by the LG in Shopian and Pulwama districts, while a private company set up the valley's first multiplex in Srinagar city last year.

''In yet another historic first after abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara,'' an official spokesman said.

He said cinema has returned to Baramulla after more than three decades. The Lt Governor has pledged to set up a film theatre in every district to provide the big screen experience to the people. Sinha congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the occasion, saying the movie theatres are a reflection of growing aspiration of Jammu & Kashmir.

The new multipurpose cinema halls under public-private partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate through seminars. The facilities at both the locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference and seminar facilities for youth.

Rahul Nehra, Director Jadooz Media, said that the Bollywood blockbuster ''Pathaan'', headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be showcased at the newly inaugurated cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023