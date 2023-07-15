Left Menu

Kawariyas, devotees throng Haridwar's Daksh Mahadev temple to celebrate Sawan shivratri

Devotees thronged Daksh Mahadev temple in Haridwar to perform jal abhishek of Lord Shiva and celebrate Sawan shivratri on Saturday.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:27 IST
Kawariyas, devotees throng Haridwar's Daksh Mahadev temple to celebrate Sawan shivratri
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees thronged Daksh Mahadev temple in Haridwar to perform 'jal abhishek' of Lord Shiva and celebrate Sawan shivratri on Saturday. The Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 4, came to an end as 'kanwariyas' and devotees made a beeline outside the temple in Kankhal area to perform the rituals.

It is believed that Lord Shiva resides at his in-laws' house in Kankhal for the holy month of Sawan.

A large number of Shiva devotees reached the temples of Bilvakeshwar Mahadev, Nileshwar Mahadev and Gauri Shankar Mahadev to perform 'jal abhishek' of Lord Shiva. The administration had made tight security arrangements for the peaceful darshan of the devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023