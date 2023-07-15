Kawariyas, devotees throng Haridwar's Daksh Mahadev temple to celebrate Sawan shivratri
Devotees thronged Daksh Mahadev temple in Haridwar to perform jal abhishek of Lord Shiva and celebrate Sawan shivratri on Saturday.
Devotees thronged Daksh Mahadev temple in Haridwar to perform 'jal abhishek' of Lord Shiva and celebrate Sawan shivratri on Saturday. The Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 4, came to an end as 'kanwariyas' and devotees made a beeline outside the temple in Kankhal area to perform the rituals.
It is believed that Lord Shiva resides at his in-laws' house in Kankhal for the holy month of Sawan.
A large number of Shiva devotees reached the temples of Bilvakeshwar Mahadev, Nileshwar Mahadev and Gauri Shankar Mahadev to perform 'jal abhishek' of Lord Shiva. The administration had made tight security arrangements for the peaceful darshan of the devotees.
