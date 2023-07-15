Left Menu

Saturday vibes: Kareena Kapoor shares new mirror selfie

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another stunning picture from her Europe diaries.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:46 IST
Saturday vibes: Kareena Kapoor shares new mirror selfie
Kareena Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another stunning picture from her Europe diaries. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a mirror selfie in a casual yet classy outfit and captioned it, "Ready Steady Go."

In the selfie, the actor can be seen wearing a white shade tee that she paired with light blue denim and sports shoes. She kept her tied in a bun, and carried a pair of shaded and also a handheld black bag.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. On Friday, the actor shared a new picture from her vacation and captioned it, "Framed," followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, she can be seen standing at a picturesque location amid greenery with a mountain in front of her. A small hut can also be spotted nearby. Kareena turned back as she posed for the camera. She also wrapped a shawl around herself and opted for denim.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023